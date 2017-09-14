Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman

New Delhi: Several websites linked to the Ryan International Group were hacked on Wednesday.

A group of hackers, calling themselves as Kerala Cyber Warriors, said the websites were hacked as a "tribute" to seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International school in Bhondsi area on Sohna Road near Gurugram on September 8.

The group posted a photo of Pradyuman with a message “you may be gone but you will never be forgotten.

Police have alleged that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed the Class II student with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. Kumar has been arrested.

The case has snowballed into a major national issue concerning safety and security of children in private schools, with vociferous protests by parents and activists outside the Ryan schools in several states including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The post-mortem report of seven-year-old Pradyuman has ruled out sexual assault even as the parent of another schoolchild claimed the crime scene was tampered with even though he had cautioned otherwise.

Bus driver Saurabh Raghav has said the knife used in the killing was not kept in the bus tool box, as claimed by accused conductor Ashok Kumar, adding that police pressurised him also to admit to being an accomplice in the crime.

Varun Thakur said there were "too many loopholes" in the police theory and the school management's stand on the murder.

Pradyuman's father has moved the Supreme Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case.