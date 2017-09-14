close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman

Several websites linked to the Ryan International Group were hacked on Wednesday.

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Thursday, September 14, 2017 - 07:02
Ryan International School websites hacked with a message for Pradyuman

New Delhi: Several websites linked to the Ryan International Group were hacked on Wednesday.

A group of hackers, calling themselves as Kerala Cyber Warriors, said the websites were hacked as a "tribute" to seven-year-old Pradyuman, who was found dead with his throat slit in the washroom of Ryan International school in Bhondsi area on Sohna Road near Gurugram on September 8.

The group posted a photo of Pradyuman with a message “you may be gone but you will never be forgotten.

Police have alleged that 42-year-old bus conductor Ashok Kumar killed the Class II student with a knife after the boy resisted an attempt to sodomise him. Kumar has been arrested.

The case has snowballed into a major national issue concerning safety and security of children in private schools, with vociferous protests by parents and activists outside the Ryan schools in several states including Mumbai and Navi Mumbai.

The post-mortem report of seven-year-old Pradyuman has ruled out sexual assault even as the parent of another schoolchild claimed the crime scene was tampered with even though he had cautioned otherwise.

Bus driver Saurabh Raghav has said the knife used in the killing was not kept in the bus tool box, as claimed by accused conductor Ashok Kumar, adding that police pressurised him also to admit to being an accomplice in the crime.

Varun Thakur said there were "too many loopholes" in the police theory and the school management's stand on the murder.

Pradyuman's father has moved the Supreme Court for a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the case.

TAGS

Ryan International SchoolRyan websites hackedKerala Cyber WarriorsPradyumanGurugramGurgaonbus conductor Ashok Kumar

From Zee News

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World Bank to begin today
India

Indus Water Treaty: Next round of Indo-Pak talks at World B...

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear trustees&#039; bail plea today
HaryanaIndia

Ryan International school student murder: Bombay HC to hear...

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit from today
Uttar Pradesh

President Ram Nath Kovind on two-day Uttar Pradesh visit fr...

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting
AmericasWorld

One dead, several wounded in northwest US school shooting

Defamation case: Delhi court to frame charges against Arvind Kejriwal, Manish Sisodia, Yogendra Yadav
Delhi

Defamation case: Delhi court to frame charges against Arvin...

Telangana

Telangana: 15 children seriously injured in road accident

Delhi

Taxi driver rapes 23-yr-old woman at park in Red Fort

Ryan&#039;s northern zone head sent to 3-day police custody, HR head to 5-day judicial custody
Haryana

Ryan's northern zone head sent to 3-day police custody...

Haryana

Sirsa violence: Haryana Police to question Dera Sacha Sauda...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Why the courts and the MoEF are on a collision course

Investing in quality education is imperative if India wants to reap demographic dividends

DNA Edit | Mr Gaffe: Gandhi scion refuses to learn

The bullet train is a far reaching and momentous project for India

DNA Edit: Give Armed Forces Their Due