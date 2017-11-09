Ryan murder case: Gurugram top cop defends investigation, says was under no pressure

New Delhi: Facing intense criticism after Central Bureau of Investigations (CBI) rubbished their findings in the murder case of seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur, Gurugram Police has clarified that their investigations had not concluded when the case was handed over to the country's top investigation agency.

Gurugram Police had last month said that the child may have found bus conductor Ashok Kumar 'masturbating' inside the toilet of Ryan International School for which his throat was slit. There were even reports - quoting sources within Gurugram Police Department - that said Ashok attempted to sexually assault the two-year-old but instead killed him when the child resisted. Once CBI took over investigations though, these reports were completely denied, leaving many to question the manner in which Ashok was arrested and his 'confession' obtained. There are also allegations that the cops faced political pressure.

Commissioner of Gurugram Police Sandeep Khirwar though denied the charges on Thursday - a day after CBI charged a Class 11 student of the same school for allegedly murdering Pradyuman. "There was no pressure at all. We did an honest attempt to bring justice to the family," said Khirwar. "Evidence was in process of being gathered. We had not concluded the investigation, had not done a specific role attribution."

Khirwar said that the investigation carried out by his department was at an early stage before being handed over to CBI. He added that he is hopeful the culprit(s) will booked and Pradyuman's family will get justice.

Ironically, it was Pradyuman's family which had questioned Gurugram Police after Ashok was arrested. Seeking a proper probe, the family had said the bus conductor could not be the killer and had demanded the case be transferred to CBI. On Tuesday, when CBI said a 16-year-old allegedly killed Pradyuman in a bid to get exams postponed, Ashok's family breathed a sign of relief. Pradyuman's family though continues to await justice.