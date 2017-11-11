Ryan murder: Son brutally thrashed, hung upside down, claims father of accused student

FARIDABAD: The father of the class XI teenager who has been accused of killing Pradhyuman in Ryan International School has claimed that his son is innocent.

"My son is being tortured, he was hung upside down and brutally thrashed. He is completely innocent," he said on a day when his son was taken to Faridabad observation home where he will be kept till November 22.

While CBI's theory is that the student killed the boy to get the school to declare a holiday to defer an examination since he was weak in studies, the accused's father has said that all teachers praised his son's performance and behaviour in the past. "I have his marksheets," the father said.

"Do you think such a young boy would behave normally for so many days had he committed such a serious crime," he questioned.

The teenager apprehended by the CBI, had apparently come under the CBI scanner within six days after the agency took over the case.

He was questioned by the CBI on Friday for nearly seven hours on various aspects of the case. He was reportedly asked how he got the idea to kill someone to get examination and parents teacher meeting delayed, what he did after the crime, whom he spoke to and whether he confide in others.

The CBI is trying to investigate all possible reasons which might have triggered the murder.

The Class XI student's arrest was made by the CBI rejecting Gurgaon police's theory that the killing was the handiwork of school bus conductor Ashok Kumar.

Class 2 student Pradhyuman was found with his throat slit on September 8 morning near the toilet of Ryan International School within an hour of his father leaving him at the school.

The agency is also reportedly looking at the possibility of involvement of more people in the case. However, it has not questioned or detained anyone in this regard so far.