Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto's anticipatory bail plea today

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Ryan International School's CEO Ryan Pinto's plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged murder of a seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in the institution's premises in Gurgaon. 

﻿
By Zee Media Bureau | Last Updated: Tuesday, September 12, 2017 - 07:27
Ryan student murder case: Bombay HC to hear CEO Pinto&#039;s anticipatory bail plea today

New Delhi: The Bombay High Court on Tuesday will hear Ryan International School's CEO Ryan Pinto's plea seeking anticipatory bail in connection with the alleged murder of a seven-year-old Pradyuman Thakur in the institution's premises in Gurgaon. 

Ryan International Group's founding chairman, Augustine Pinto (73), and his wife Grace Pinto (62), who is the managing director of the institution, along with their son Ryan Pinto approached Bombay HC  following the arrest of two top officials of the school.

The Pintos, in their pleas, said while the death of the boy was unfortunate, the management cannot be held culpable and that they themselves were victims of the unfortunate circumstances. 

The death has caused deep pain not only to the parents and family of the child but also to the trustees, management, staff and students of the school, their applications said.

"This is not only the darkest hour for the family but also for the institution. Such an incident has taken place for the first time in the past four decades since the institution was set up," the three said in their bail pleas.

Despite taking all necessary steps for security and well being of the students as required by law and prudence, if such an unfortunate incident occurs, the institution cannot be held culpable as it is itself a victim of unfortunate circumstances, Pintos said.

According to the pleas, the Pintos read newspaper reports which mentioned that there were demands for booking the management.

"Hence, we apprehend action against us in the matter. We seek the court to grant us transit protection from arrest so that we can approach the appropriate judicial authority in Haryana," the pleas said.

Meanwhile, the Supreme Court on Monday issued notices to Centre, CBI, Haryana govt and the CBSE in connection with the alleged murder of Pradyuman Thakur in Gurugram. The deceased's father Varun Thakur had earlier moved the top court, alleging severe administrative loopholes.

(With inputs from agencies)

Ryan International School, Ryan Pinto, Pradyuman Thakur, CBI, CBSE, Bombay HC, Supreme Court

