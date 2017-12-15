Saree or suicide: Kannada group protests Sunny Leone's participation in New Year's bash

Several activists from a pro-Kannada group called Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuve Sena staged a protest in Bengaluru on Friday demanding that Sunny Leone is not allowed to participate in a New Year's bash in the city. They have even threatened to commit suicide.

The activists say that the Bollywood actress' presence at the event would be an 'assault on Kannada culture. Several of them have however said that they are against the 'short dresses' Sunny wears and that if she chooses to come in a saree, they would call off their demonstrations.

Karnataka: The members of pro- Kannada group Karnataka Rakshana Vedike Yuva Sene staged a demonstration protesting against actor Sunny Leone taking part in a new year eve event at Manyata Tech Park in Bengaluru pic.twitter.com/fwk7PetVP9 — ANI (@ANI) December 15, 2017

In what may well be regarded as moral lecturing, demonstrations were also held in other parts of the state - apart from Bengaluru.

There has been no comment from either Sunny or her manager on the incident so far.