Sabarimala temple opens for 'Athazha puja', women cops aged above 50 deputed at doors

Thiruvananthapuram: Devotees on Monday entered the premises of the Sabarimala Temple as it opened for two days, amid tight security. The temple will be closed after the 'Athazha puja' scheduled to be held on Tuesday evening.

The devotees of Lord Ayyappa climbed the sacred Pathinettam Padi to enter the temple to offer prayers. They had begun the trek from Nilakkal base camp to the hill shrine of Sabarimala, earlier in the day.

According to reports, women police personnel above 50 years of age have been deputed at the doors of the shrine for the first time.

Devotees were seen trekking up the hill while chanting hymns in praise of the deity.

Devotees, who arrived at Erumeli since Sunday evening, protested this morning for not being allowed to leave for Pamba and Sannidhanam. They had blocked traffic chanting 'Ayyappa Sarnam'.

The Sabarimala Temple and its surrounding areas witnessed a series of protests in October over the apex court`s decision to quash restrictions on the entry of women between the ages of 10 and 50 into the holy shrine.