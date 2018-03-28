Sachin Tendulkar to Naresh Agrawal: List of 40 Rajya Sabha MPs set to retire

NEW DELHI: Forty MPs of the Rajya Sabha are set to retire from the Upper House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in the House on Wednesday. The Prime Minister bid farewell to the retiring MPs today at around 11.30 AM.

The leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also addressed the Rajya Sabha and hailed the contributions of the outgoing MPs of the Upper House of Parliament.

Here is the list of the retiring MPs -

Naresh Agrawal

Munquad Ali

Shadi Lal Batra

Satyavrat Chaturvedi

Chiranjeevi

Renuka Chowdhury

La Ganesan

Kunal Kumar Ghosh

Tulla Devender Goud

Vivek Gupta

Prakash Javadekar

Meghraj Jain

Bhushan Lal Jangde

Vinay Katiyar

K. Rahman Khan

Mahendra Singh Mahra

Kiranmay Nanda

Basawaraj Patil

Rajeev Shukla

Rajni Patil

Ramakrishna Rangasayee

Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar

Anil Kumar Sahani

Munvvar Saleem

Ajay Sancheti

Tapan Kumar Sen

Alok Tiwari

Pramod Tiwari

D P Tripathi

Shankarbhai N Vegad

Darshan Singh Yadav

Narendra Budania

Ananga Udaya Singh Deo

A V Swamy

Dilip Tirkey

Anu Aga

Rekha

Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar