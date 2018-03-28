Sachin Tendulkar to Naresh Agrawal: List of 40 Rajya Sabha MPs set to retire
NEW DELHI: Forty MPs of the Rajya Sabha are set to retire from the Upper House with Prime Minister Narendra Modi delivering a speech in the House on Wednesday. The Prime Minister bid farewell to the retiring MPs today at around 11.30 AM.
The leader of Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad also addressed the Rajya Sabha and hailed the contributions of the outgoing MPs of the Upper House of Parliament.
Here is the list of the retiring MPs -
Naresh Agrawal
Munquad Ali
Shadi Lal Batra
Satyavrat Chaturvedi
Chiranjeevi
Renuka Chowdhury
La Ganesan
Kunal Kumar Ghosh
Tulla Devender Goud
Vivek Gupta
Prakash Javadekar
Meghraj Jain
Bhushan Lal Jangde
Vinay Katiyar
K. Rahman Khan
Mahendra Singh Mahra
Kiranmay Nanda
Basawaraj Patil
Rajeev Shukla
Rajni Patil
Ramakrishna Rangasayee
Rapolu Ananda Bhaskar
Anil Kumar Sahani
Munvvar Saleem
Ajay Sancheti
Tapan Kumar Sen
Alok Tiwari
Pramod Tiwari
D P Tripathi
Shankarbhai N Vegad
Darshan Singh Yadav
Narendra Budania
Ananga Udaya Singh Deo
A V Swamy
Dilip Tirkey
Anu Aga
Rekha
Sachin Ramesh Tendulkar