SAD hits out at Punjab CM Amarinder Singh for shielding Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riot remarks

New Delhi: The Shrimoni Akali Dal (SAD) on Monday attacked Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh for coming out in defense of Congress and party president Rahul Gandhi on the issue of 1984 anti-Sikh riots, saying he should declare himself the biggest witness in the case.

Speaking to news agency ANI, SAD president Sukhbir Singh Badal said, "Captain Amarinder Singh should write to the Supreme Court that he is the biggest and main witness in the case. Amarinder took names of five accused in the case, including Sajjan Kumar, Dharamdas Shastri and Arjun Das. But, he has a soft corner for Jagdish Tytler and hence, he did not mention his name as the accused in the case."

Badal's statement on the matter came after Amarinder hit out at SAD for attacking Rahul Gandhi over 1984 riot saying the Congress, as a party, was never involved in the carnage. Yesterday, the SAD had hit out at Congress chief Rahul Gandhi over his remarks on the 1984 riots, saying by disagreeing with the view that his party was involved in the genocide, he had salt into the wounds of the Sikh community.

Hitting out at the SAD president, Amarinder Singh said, "The incident (1984 Sikh riot) took place when Indira ji was killed. At that time, Rajiv Gandhi was at an airport in Bengal. There was no Congress involvement other than some people. I have named few people, Sajjan Kumar, Dharamdas Shastri, Arjun Das and two more people."

"The Congress chief was in school when Operation Bluestar and later the riots took place. To blame him for 'anything' was totally absurd, said Amarinder Singh, in a hard-hitting statement issued here. "To hold Rahul Gandhi responsible for an act, of which he was not even aware when it happened, was completely ridiculous," the chief minister said yesterday.

"The Congress, as a party, was never involved in the riots that continue to haunt the Sikh community," the Punjab CM said. He added that if any individual was involved, he or she would be dealt with as per the law.

"To blame the entire party for the acts of a few was preposterous and typical of the political immaturity of Sukhbir," the chief minister said. Amarinder said, "Rahul Gandhi's latest comments need to be seen in context with his earlier statements on the 1984 riots, wherein he himself had named some Congressmen".

"You cannot blame an entire party because of the acts of such individuals," said the chief minister reiterating that "whosoever was involved in the senseless killings in 1984 should be hanged, irrespective of political affiliations."

Earlier, describing the 1984 riots as a very painful tragedy, Rahul Gandhi, who was on a two-day visit to the UK, had said, "It was a tragedy, it was a painful experience. You say that the Congress party was involved in that, I don't agree with that. Certainly there was violence, certainly, there was a tragedy."

Rahul was asked about the involvement of his partymen in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots when he describes the incident as a tragedy and a painful experience. He, however, disagreed that his party was involved.

"I think any violence done against anybody is wrong. There are legal processes ongoing in India but as far as I'm concerned anything is done that was wrong during that period should be punished and I would support that 100 percent," he said.