Salman Khan 2002 hit-and-run case: Supreme Court likely to hear plea challenging actor's acquittal

NEW DELHI: The Supreme Court (SC) on Tuesday is likely to hear Maharashtra government's petition challenging the acquittal of Bollywood actor Salman Khan in the 2002 hit-and-run-case.

The actor was accused of driving his Toyota Land Cruiser under the influence of alcohol and running over people sleeping on the pavement. One person was killed and four injured. The incident took place outside a bakery in Mumbai`s Bandra, in the wee hours September 28, 2002.

On May 6, 2015, a sessions court held him guilty, following which Khan moved to the Bombay High Court.

In December 2015, the HC gave a clean chit to Khan, absolving him of all criminal charges due to lack of evidence.

On July 5, 2016, the HC admitted a fresh appeal by Maharashtra government, challenging it's verdict.

The case witnessed several twists and turns over the course of time.

The actor's bodyguard, Ravindra Patil – who died of tuberculosis – stated that Khan was drunk and behind the wheel when incident took place. He later changed his statement, denying that Khan was driving on the fateful night and was declared a hostile witness.