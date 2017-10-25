Sana Iqbal, cross-country woman biker and activist, dies in car crash

HYDERABAD: Cross-country woman biker and social activist Sana Iqbal died in a car crash accident on Tuesday morning in Hyderabad.

The incident took place at around 3:30 am on the outskirts of the city. Iqbal was travelling in a car along with her husband Abdul Nadeem, heading towards home in Tolichowki. The vehicle rammed into the median strip on the Outer Ring Road, said the police.

"Sana's husband Abdul Nadeem was driving the car. Sana, who suffered severe injuries in the mishap, was shifted to a nearby hospital but was declared brought dead. Her husband, who received injuries, is undergoing treatment," said Narsingi Police Station Inspector G V Ramana Goud.

The 29-year-old was known for her campaign against depression and suicides.

In 2015, Iqbal hit the headlines for a cross-country solo mortorbike trip to spread awareness against suicide. She rode nearly 38,000 kms over 6.5 months, covering every state, on her Royal Enfield Bullet Electra motorcycle.

Several people took to twitter to express grief:

RIP #SanaIqbal -you left us little early but your message will stay forever. — Rishi Raj Manu Sethi (@rishirajsethi) October 24, 2017

Sana Iqbal, a pure and inspiring soul.. God is lucky to have you. You shall be missed. — Anushka Jhota (@AJumbled) October 24, 2017

A case under IPC section 304A (causing death by negligence) and other relevant sections was registered, police added.

With agency inputs