Sand sculpture created welcoming ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand sculpture to join the nation in welcoming the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, May 19, 2017 - 00:12
Sand sculpture created welcoming ICJ verdict on Kulbhushan Jadhav

Bhubaneswar: Internationally acclaimed sand artist Sudarsan Pattnaik on Thursday created a sand sculpture to join the nation in welcoming the verdict of the International Court of Justice (ICJ) on Kulbhushan Jadhav.

Pattnaik said he created the sand sculpture with a message 'Satyameva Jayate, India is with you' on the Puri beach to welcome the ICJ's judgement on Jadhav.
The 4-feet high sculpture was created by using about three tons of sand, he said.

"I was happy to join the entire country in welcoming the judgement of the ICJ by creating the sand art," Pattnaik said, who had also created a sand sculpture on Jadhav two days ago.

The artist has participated in more than 50 International sand sculpture championships and festivals around the world and won many prizes for the country.

He said he has always tried to spread messages through his sand sculpture around the world.

TAGS

Kulbhushan JadhavSudarsan PattnaikSand sculptureICJBhubaneswar

