Sasikala exclusive kitchen in Bengaluru jail row: DIG Roopa stands firm, demands inquiry

New Delhi: Deputy Inspector General (DIG) (Prisons) D. Roopa on Thursday stand firm on her report of special facilities to AIADMK General Secretary and convict Sasikala in Bengaluru central jail. While addressing media, Roopa said that she was on a government sanctioned leave for around 1.5 years but when she came back on duty she found these wrong doings inside the prison.

Urging government for thorough probe into the case, Roopa said, "Government should do a fact finding enquiry and see if my report is correct.I just reported what I saw. It would be lapse on my party if I do not report it.

Denying that the report was sent after office hours, the DIG said the report was sent around 4.35 p.m., which comes within the working hours. DIG Roopa's clarification came after Director General (Prisons) H.N. Satyanarayana Rao denied all the allegations levelled by her, maintaining that they were baseless.

Deputy Inspector of Prisons (DIG) Roopa Moudgil in her report disclosed that 59-year-old Sasikala was getting royal treatment in the women's cell where she has been lodged since February 15 to serve her sentence. She also that the AIADMK chief gets special food daily, cooked by special chefs in a special kitchen near the women's cell.

Earlier, Director General of Prisons (DGP) Satyanarayana Rao whom Roopa has accused of giving special treatment to AIADMK general secretary V. Sasikala has refuted all the allegations and termed them baseless.

"I have served a memo to her (Roopa) seeking explanation and evidence to prove her wild allegations. She has not given any report to me or the government against me or other jail officials. How she found so many wrong things in three weeks of joining the department. What and how she could know of things that might have happened or not months ago." said Rao.

Regarding the Rs. 2 crore bribe allegation, he said let alone amount, they have not even given any relaxation in the laws of visitation. "We have not made any changes to who can go and meet. No relaxation in the laws at all. I only gave her authorisation to visit the jail. Had I had anything to hide, I would not have allowed her," he clarified. The DG further said they would take action against DIG Roopa.