SBI clerk recruitment notification 2018: Apply for 8,301 Junior Associate posts at sbi.co.in

State Bank of India (SBI) has invited candidates for the appointment of Junior Associate (Customer Support & Sales) in clerical cadre to fill 8,301 posts. The online registration has started from January 20, 2018, and will end on February 10, 2018.

The preliminary examination is likely to be held in March or April 2018 while the mains exam is tentatively scheduled for May 12, 2018.

The test for knowledge of the opted local language will be conducted after a candidate qualifies the online mains examination but before joining the bank.

Important dates for SBI clerk recruitment 2018:

Commencement of online registration of application- 20/01/2018

Closure of registration of application- 10/02/2018

Closure for editing application details- 10/02/2018

Last date for printing your application- 25/02/2018

Online Fee Payment- 20/01/2018 to 10/02/2018

SBI clerk recruitment 2018 Age Limit:

• The age of the candidates to apply for the posts should not be below 20 years and not above 28 years as on 01.01.2018, i.e candidates must have been born not earlier than 02.01.1990 and not later than 01.01.1998 (both days inclusive).

• Age relaxation will be provided on the following basis-

SC/ST- 5 years

Other Backward Classes- 3 years

PWD (Gen)- 10 years

PWD (SC/ST)- 15 years

PWD (OBC)- 13 years

SBI clerk recruitment 2018 Eligibility Criteria:

• Aspirants should have pursued graduation in any discipline or must be holding any equivalent qualification recognised by the central government.

• Those possessing integrated dual degree (DD) certificate should ensure that the date of passing the IDD is on or before January 1, 2018.

• Those who are already working in SBI in the clerical or officer cadre cannot apply.

• Those applying for vacancies of a particular state should be proficient (reading, writing, speaking and understanding) in the specified opted local language of the state.

• Matriculate ex-servicemen who have obtained the Indian Army special certificate of education or corresponding certificate in the Indian Navy or Indian Air Force, after having completed not less than 15 years of service armed forces of the union can also apply.

SBI clerk recruitment 2018 Exam Pattern:

The duration of the exam will be 2 hours 40 minutes.

— General/Financial Awareness (50 questions): 50 marks

— General English (40 questions): 40 marks

— Quantitative Aptitude (50 questions): 50 marks

— Reasoning Ability and Computer Aptitude (50 questions): 60 marks

There will be negative marking of 1/4th marks for wrong answers in the objective tests.