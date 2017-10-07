close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC allows woman to abort 31-week foetus having kidney problems

According to doctor's opinion, the foetus has a severe congenital problem and both its kidneys were not functioning and the condition was not compatible to live after birth.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, October 7, 2017 - 16:54
SC allows woman to abort 31-week foetus having kidney problems

New Delhi: The Supreme Court has allowed a woman, who is in her advanced stage of pregnancy, to abort her 31-week foetus after it was detected that both its kidneys were not functioning.

A bench headed by Justice A K Sikri relied on a report of the medical board of Mumbai-based J J Hospital, where the woman was examined, and noted that continuation of the pregnancy would cause more mental anguish to her.

According to doctor's opinion, the foetus has a severe congenital problem and both its kidneys were not functioning and the condition was not compatible to live after birth.

"We feel that at this stage termination of pregnancy is not going to be more hazardous than spontaneous delivery at term. Considering poor prognosis of the baby, continuing pregnancy will cause more mental anguish to the mother," the board said in its report submitted to the top court.

The bench, also comprising justices A M Sapre and Ashok Bhushan, said that "the prayer made in the writ petition is allowed to the extent the petitioner (woman) is free to undergo medical termination of her pregnancy".

The woman had approached the apex court seeking its permission to abort her foetus on the ground that it was suffering from a severe anomaly.

Section 3(2)(b) of the Medical Termination of Pregnancy (MTP) Act prohibits abortion of a foetus after 20 weeks of pregnancy. 

TAGS

Supreme CourtMumbai-based J J Hospital31-week foetusMedical Termination of Pregnancy

From Zee News

Danish divers find missing body parts of Swedish journalist Kim Wall
World

Danish divers find missing body parts of Swedish journalist...

&#039;WhatsApp Business&#039; to be introduced as standalone app
Technology

'WhatsApp Business' to be introduced as standalon...

Hurricane warning issued for New Orleans
AmericasWorld

Hurricane warning issued for New Orleans

Jharkhand

BJP leader shot dead in Jharkhand

Madhya Pradesh

MP CM Shivraj Chouhan to take part in BJP's yatra in K...

Sasikala visits husband Natarajan at hospital
Karnataka

Sasikala visits husband Natarajan at hospital

Arunachal Pradesh

Tibetans aren't demanding Indian citizenship: Arunacha...

Spain braces for mass protests in Catalonia crisis
World

Spain braces for mass protests in Catalonia crisis

Mars study offers clues to origins of life on Earth
Space

Mars study offers clues to origins of life on Earth

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

GST becomes simpler: What are new rules and what 27 items have become cheaper now, everything you need to know

Roll over Bob Dylan, it’s time to raise a toast to Ishiguro’s Nobel

DNA Edit: Welcome, transparency

‘Managing’ the Dragon

Delhi deserves a fair balance