SC extends interim relief from arrest to Karti Chidambaram

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Monday extended, till April 2, the interim protection from arrest it granted to Karti Chidambaram in the INX Media alleged money laundering case.

The top court had earlier on March 15 extended till March 26 the Delhi High Court's interim order of March 9 directing the ED not to take any coercive action against him till March 20.

The top court bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra, Justice AM Khanwilkar and Justice DY Chandrachud had on March 15 extended the relief to Karti Chidambram while transferring to itself the cases pending before the Delhi High Court relating to adjudication of Enforcement Directorate's (ED) power to arrest an accused under Section 19 of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act.

The court extended the interim protection to Karti Chidambram as Additional Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who commenced his arguments defending the powers of ED to arrest an accused and that will continue on April 2.

The SC had embarked on examining the ED's powers to arrest under Section 19 as it noted that several high courts in the country have given conflicting views on its interpretation.

