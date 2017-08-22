SC strikes down triple talaq; AIMWPLB says it's victory for Muslim women

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".

"This discriminatory arrangement is made by so-called religious leaders and it has harmed the lives of lakhs of women...The decision has given new hope to Muslim women," she said.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict today ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and held that it is against the basic tenets of Quran.

Asking the government to enact a new law without harming the Sharia, she hoped that a new legislation will be brought without any pressure to ensure welfare and prosperity of Muslim women.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas too welcomed the decision, saying it will help end harassment of Muslim women in the name of triple talaq.

"There was no arrangement of triple talaq in the times of Holy Prophet...We want a strong legislation against triple talaq...A law similar to the one against the practice of Sati," he said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, however, refused to comment on the verdict saying, the board will sit together and decide on the future steps in this matter.