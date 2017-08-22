close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SC strikes down triple talaq; AIMWPLB says it's victory for Muslim women

The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Tuesday, August 22, 2017 - 13:17

Lucknow: The All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board and the All India Shia Personal Law Board on Tuesday welcomed the Supreme Court judgement on triple talaq, terming it as a victory of Islam and Muslim women in the country.

The decision, they said, has given new hope to Muslim women.

"The Supreme Court decision is historic, it is the victory of women in the country. But more than that, it is the victory of Islam," said President of the All India Muslim Women Personal Law Board Shaista Amber, who has been fighting for the rights of Muslim women.

"We hope that triple talaq will be banned once and for all in times to come," she said, adding it causes immense hardships to Muslim women even though "there is no provision of triple talaq in Islam".

"This discriminatory arrangement is made by so-called religious leaders and it has harmed the lives of lakhs of women...The decision has given new hope to Muslim women," she said.

The Supreme Court by a majority verdict today ruled that the practice of divorce through triple talaq among Muslims is "void", "illegal" and "unconstitutional" and held that it is against the basic tenets of Quran.

Asking the government to enact a new law without harming the Sharia, she hoped that a new legislation will be brought without any pressure to ensure welfare and prosperity of Muslim women.

The All India Shia Personal Law Board spokesperson Maulana Yasoob Abbas too welcomed the decision, saying it will help end harassment of Muslim women in the name of triple talaq.

"There was no arrangement of triple talaq in the times of Holy Prophet...We want a strong legislation against triple talaq...A law similar to the one against the practice of Sati," he said.

The All India Muslim Personal Law Board general secretary Maulana Wali Rehmani, however, refused to comment on the verdict saying, the board will sit together and decide on the future steps in this matter.

TAGS

Triple talaqSupreme CourtMuslim womenAll India Muslim Women Personal Law BoardAll India Shia Personal Law Board

From Zee News

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be &#039;important partner&#039;: United States Secretary of State Rex Tillerson
World

By preventing terrorism, Pak can be 'important partner...

WhatsApp adds colours to &#039;Status&#039; feature
Apps

WhatsApp adds colours to 'Status' feature

WorldAsia

Taliban insists on fighting as US reveals Afghan strategy

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala
Tamil NaduIndia

Dinkaran sacks AIADMK lawmaker for his comment on Sasikala

WorldAsia

Iraq must do more for Islamic State sex abuse victims: UN

Uttar Pradesh

Uttar Pradesh govt welcomes Supreme Court verdict on triple...

India

India welcomes Donald Trump's resolve to tackle cross-...

India

Mull over consequences if passport impounded during travel:...

Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam gets additional portfolios
Tamil Nadu

Tamil Nadu Dy CM O Panneerselvam gets additional portfolios

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Triple Talaq verdict: Here is the full text of Supreme Court's landmark judgment

Triple Talaq verdict | SC terms 'instant talaq' unconstitutional; here's how the case unfolded

DNA Edit | ‘Stock-taking’ Aadhaar: Linkage to bourses will weed out illicit money

Out-of-the-box thinking can help defuse the Doklam crisis

No strangers to the floods: India needs to build resilience in communities through long-term solutions