हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
AFSPA

SC to hear pleas of 350 Army officers regarding FIRs under AFSPA

The soldiers have said that cases registered against them would serve to demoralise security personnel - military and para-military.

SC to hear pleas of 350 Army officers regarding FIRs under AFSPA
File photo

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Friday will hear pleas of over 350 Indian Army soldiers who have said FIRs should not be lodged against them if someone is killed during security operations in states where Armed Forces Special Powers Act (AFSPA) is in force.

The soldiers have said that cases registered against them would serve to demoralise security personnel - military and para-military, and could make soldiers hesitate during confrontations with terrorists or naxals. They have said in their petition that it is not in the interest of the country to have demoralised security personnel.

Through the petition, the soldiers have also said that registering FIRs against security forces is against the provisions of AFSPA.

AFSPA was first introduced by the Parliament back in 1958 for 'disturbed' areas where security forces are given special powers to carry out their duties. In such areas, security forces are even permitted to go to the extent of killing someone if he/she - after warnings - continues to break the law and/or disturbs peace.

Several armed forces personnel are facing prosecution for alleged excesses and fake encounters in states like Manipur where AFSPA is in force. Prosecutions in some of those cases have been initiated following a direction from the apex court, especially in Manipur.

It is to be noted that AFSPA is currently in force in Kashmir and parts of the North-east. 

Tags:
AFSPAIndian ArmySupreme Court

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close