Selective allocation of cases, rules being broken: Why 4 SC judges have revolted against CJI

New Delhi: In an unprecedented press conference here on Friday, four top Supreme Court judges trained guns on Chief Justice of India Dipak Misra and said that free judiciary in the country may be under threat.

Stating that certain concerns were raised with the CJI and remedial measures were suggested, the four judges - Justices J Chelameswar, Kurian Joseph, Ranjan Gogoi and Madan Lokur - said that the CJI did not listen to them. In a letter released subsequently, they highlighted that rules are often not followed when cases are being allocated and that departure from rules will hurt the integrity of the top court. They also accuse that cases with far-reaching consequences are being assigned selectively.

Asked if they want the CJI to be impeached, the judges said that they are not implying it and that it is for the nation to decide.

Justice J Chelameswar however added that democracy comes under threat if judiciary loses its freedom.

Moments after their press conference, Prime Minister Narendra Modi summoned Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad to discuss the matter at hand.