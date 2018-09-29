हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Delhi

Selfie wall, Bofors gun, part of 'Parakram Parv' celebrations at India Gate lawns

The government is celebrating 'Parakram Parv' from September 28-30.

Image Courtesy: ANI

NEW DELHI: A surgical strike 'selfie wall', a Bofors gun and an array of weapons are part of the 'Parakram Parv' celebrations at the India Gate lawns organised by the Defence Ministry.

A large number of people thronged the exhibition here, which was inaugurated on Friday by Defence Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to mark the second anniversary of the 2016 'surgical strikes'.

Nawaz Khan (18), a student, said the exhibition was very interesting as it showcased some fascinating weapons and the valor of the armed forces.

An Army jawan, who was explaining to people how a rocket launcher works, said the exhibition has seen a good footfall and people are curious to know about the defence forces.

At the inauguration of the exhibition here on Friday, Sitharaman had said, "We showed for the cowardly act of killing (that) India shall not sit and watch the whole thing. We proved to them (terrorists) that it (their acts) shall not go unpunished."

"It is all out in the open now (that) all terrorist launch pads were cleared off and those who were wanting to spread terror were adequately punished," she said. 

On September 29, 2016, the Indian Army carried out surgical strikes on seven terrorist launch pads in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir as a response to an attack on its base in Uri earlier that month.

The Army had said its special forces inflicted "significant casualties" on terrorists waiting there to cross into Indian territory.

