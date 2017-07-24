'Sell your wives, if you can't build toilets', Bihar's Aurangabad DM stokes controversy

New Delhi: Addressing a public gathering on a cleanliness drive in Jamhore village of the Aurangabad district in Bihar, Kanwal Tanuj the District Magistrate stoked a controversy after saying that those men who cannot build a toilet for their wives, should sell them.

"Due to lack of toilets, women get raped and harassed. It only costs Rs. 12,000 for the construction of the toilet. Is 12,000 more than anyone's wife's dignity? Who can let her wife get raped in return of Rs 12000? If this is your mentality then go and sell your wife. Those who cannot build toilet should sell or auction his wife,''Tanuj had said on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the Samajwadi Party on Monday demanded strict action saying,"He is an IAS officer and they are trained to have control on their language. Their salary comes out of the tax paid by people. His remark is against his conduct rules. Action should be taken against him. I would want to urge the government and the Chief Minister (Nitish Kumar), to take strict action against him."