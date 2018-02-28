Semen-filled balloons thrown on us in name of Holi, allege Delhi college students

Students of a women’s college in south Delhi have alleged that some miscreants have been harassing them in the name of the festival of Holi by throwing at them balloons filled with semen instead of water and colours.

The incident came to light when one of the students of Lady Shri Ram College reported that a balloon “filled with liquid” was thrown on her and “it dried white” on her black leggings. Scroll reported that the girl was later told by her friend that the balloon was filled not with water but with semen.

Following this, the women development cell of the college held a meeting with at least 40 students. Authorities discovered during the meeting that the experience of the student was not an isolated one.

According to the report in Scroll, at least three students reported that they were hit by balloons which were filled with what they suspect to be semen.

Though no police complaint has been filed in this regard, the students union of the college and authorities have informed police. According to the report, police patrolling has increased in areas around the college. The students have also been provided a mobile number by police authorities and they have been urged to file complaint in this regard.

The report further quoted Lady Shri Ram College principal as saying that bushes around the college have been trimmed and the students have also met Deputy Commissioner of Police – special unit for women and children, Esha Pandey, to raise their concerns.