हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CK Jaffer Sharief

Former union minister and senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85

Sharief was admitted in Bangalore's Fortis Hospital.

Former union minister and senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief dies at 85
ANI photo

Bengaluru: Former union minister and senior Congress leader CK Jaffer Sharief died on Sunday at a hospital in Karnataka's Bengaluru. He was 85 years old.

Sharief was reportedly admitted in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of Fortis Hospital on Cunningham Road. He was hospitalised after he collapsed while getting into the car for Friday namaz.

Karnataka Congress president Dinesh Gundu Rao expressed his condolences following the demise of the senior Congress leader.

Taking to Twitter, Rao said, "One of @INCIndia's senior most leaders, many times MP and one of India’s most successful Railway minister, Karnataka's very own son Sri CK Jaffer Shareef has passed away. A national leader who had a great connect across all communities, a truly secular leader. My condolences."

The death of Sharief is the second setback for Congress in a day as it comes hours after the death of another party leader MH Ambareesh. A three-day mourning had already been declared in Karnataka after the death of former union minister MH Ambareesh who passed away on Saturday night following a cardiac arrest.

Tags:
CK Jaffer ShariefCongressBengaluru

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close