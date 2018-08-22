हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Photos

Videos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Gurudas Kamat

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dead at 63

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at the age of 63 at a hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last at Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri area of the national capital.

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat dead at 63

Senior Congress leader Gurudas Kamat died at the age of 63 at a hospital in New Delhi. He breathed his last at Primus Hospital in Chanakyapuri area of the national capital.

He suffered a cardiac arrest. UPA chairperson and former Congress president Sonia Gandhi rushed to the hospital soon after reports of Kamat's demise came in.

Reacting to his sudden demise, veteran Congress leader and former Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot said that Kamat's death "is an irreparable loss".

Taking to microblogging site Twitter, Gehlot said, "Shocked and deeply saddened to hear of the sudden demise of Senior Congress leader Sh. Gurudas Kamat ji. His passing away is an irreparable loss for us. My heartfelt condolences to his family members, may god give them strength to bear this loss. May his soul Rest in peace."

Congress spokesperson Randeep Singh Surjewala also expressed his grief saying "no words are enough to describe the sense of loss".

He tweeted, "Shocked and deeply anguished to learn about the sudden demise of Senior Congress Leader Sh Gurudas Kamat ji. No words are enough to describe the sense of loss. My deepest condolences to his family, friends and followers. I pray for the departed soul."

Gurudas Kamat was elected five times as member of Lok Sabha, and also served as the Minister of State for Home and Telecom in UPA government.

The senior Congress leader hailed from Kurla in Mumbai. His father was an employee with an automobile company. Despite having no political family background, Kamat made his foray into the world of politics by becoming a leader of the Youth Congress.

An advocate by profession, Kamat began his political journey in 1972 as a student leader, following which he joined the National Students Union of India (NSUI). He later served as the president of Maharashtra Pradesh Youth Congress. He was also made the Mumbai Congress chief under the leadership of former Congress president Sonia Gandhi.

Tags:
Gurudas KamatGurudas Kamat deadCongress

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close