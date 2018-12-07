हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Asrar-ul-Haque Qasmi

Senior Congress MP Mohammad Asrarul Haque dies at 76

Senior Congress MP Mohammad Asrarul Haque died following a heart attack on Friday morning. He was 76.

Haque was the state president of Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind, a leading Islamic organisation in India. He represented Kishanganj seat after successfully contesting the 2009 and 2014 general elections on Congress ticket.

Haque is also a member of All India Muslim Personal Law Board and the president of All India Milli Council.

