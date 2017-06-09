close
Separatist strike, restrictions disrupt life in Kashmir

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Friday, June 9, 2017 - 12:33

Srinagar: Normal life in several parts of Kashmir was disrupted today as authorities imposed restrictions on the movement of people and a separatist- sponsored strike to protest the killing of a youth came into effect.

Schools and colleges were closed across the Valley as were business establishments and shops in many places, officials said.

Authorities imposed restrictions in parts of the summer capital Srinagar and in Shopian town to maintain law and order. This was in view of the separatist strike and protests against recent raids by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in the Valley and the killing of 19-year-old Adil Farooq by security forces during clashes at Ganapora Shopian on Tuesday.

The chairmen of both factions of the Hurriyat Conference Syed Ali Shah Geelani and Mirwaiz Umar Farooq and JKLF chief Yasin Malik have asked people of south Kashmir to march towards the residence of the slain youth.

Restrictions have been imposed in seven police station areas in Srinagar -- Khanyar, MR Gunj, Safakadal, Rainawari, Kralkhud, Nowhatta and Maisuma.

Besides curbs in Shopian town of south Kashmir, officials said restrictions on the assembly of people under Section 144 of CrPC were also in place in Ganderbal district in central Kashmir. Security forces have been deployed in strength in Pulwama in south Kashmir.

Authorities suspended classes in all schools, higher secondary schools and colleges of Kashmir Valley for today. Kashmir University examinations scheduled for the day were postponed.

Normal life elsewhere in the Valley was also affected due to the strike.

Most shops, fuel stations and other business establishments in the areas where there were no restrictions were shut, while public transport was off the roads, officials said.

