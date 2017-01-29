Setback for Arvind Kejriwal as Election Commission orders FIR, complaint against him

New Delhi: In a major blow to AAP leader and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Election Commission has directed to intiaye a necessary legal action against him.

"EC directed necessary legal action be initiated by filing an FIR/complaint against Arvind Kejriwal for statements on and after 8 Jan in Goa," news agency ANI reported.

Reportedly, EC has stated that compliance report regarding legal action on Arvind Kejriwal should be sent to the Commission latest by 3.00 PM on 31 Jan, 2017.

Earlier, the EC had censured Arvind Kejriwal for violating para 1(4) of the model code of conduct for making certain statements to the effect of promoting abetment of the offence of bribery to the electors, in a public meeting held at Mapusa in Bardez taluk of north Goa on January 8.

The Commission had warned Kejriwal of stern action in case of similar violation in the future.

Reacting to the order, Kejriwal said the EC is wrong and he will challenge it in the court.

What Kejriwal said?

Kejriwal had told the people at the public meeting to accept the money if some parties were distributing them, but to vote only for AAP.

The AAP had later justified the statement saying Kejriwal had not asked for a quid pro quo, but asked the people to accept money and vote for those parties.

The BJP had filed a complaint with the EC saying it was a breach of model code of conduct.