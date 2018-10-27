हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Indian elephant

Seven elephants electrocuted to death in Odisha village

It is suspected that the animals came in contact with a live wire.

Seven elephants electrocuted to death in Odisha village
ANI Photo

Seven elephants were found dead on Saturday morning in Kamalanga village in Odisha's Dhenkanal district by locals.

It is being suspected that the animals were electrocuted to death after they came into contact with a live wire, reports news agency ANI. Forest and wildlife department officials were called in and an investigation has begun.

Instances of tragic animal deaths due to man-made reasons have been reported in the past as well. Environmentalists and animal rights activists warn that there is a space crunch in the country between wild animals and humans and that human habitat is taking a toll on flora and fauna in several places. A prime example of this have been numerous instances of elephants caught in accidents such as the one in Kamalanga as well as incidents where they have met with train accidents while crossing rail lines.

