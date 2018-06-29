हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jaipur

Seven killed in accidents in Rajasthan

The injured are admitted to PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner, the police said

Representational image

Jaipur: Seven persons, including two minors, were killed and 22 others injured in separate road accidents in Rajasthan.

Police said seven persons were killed in Paldi area in Sirohi district where a speeding car jumped the road divider and collided head on with a truck coming from the opposite direction on Sirohi-Sheoganj Highway.

The deceased included two minors and as many women. 

In Bikaner, 20 persons were injured in a collision between a truck and a bus on the Bikaner-Jodhpur Highway. 

The injured are admitted to PBM Government Hospital in Bikaner, the police said.

