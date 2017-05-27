close
Sex racket busted, 5 held in Punjab's Nawanshahr

 The Punjab Police today claimed to have busted a sex racket with the arrest of five people, including two women, who were operating from a rented house in Navi Abadi area of the city.

﻿
PTI| Last Updated: Saturday, May 27, 2017 - 16:53

Nawanshahr: The Punjab Police today claimed to have busted a sex racket with the arrest of five people, including two women, who were operating from a rented house in Navi Abadi area of the city.

Police said they had an information that two men, identified as Prem Pal alias Mani and Kuldip Raj, were running a brothel in a secluded house rented by them on Karyam Road.

After registering a case under various provisions of Immoral Traffic Act, police sent a decoy customer to Prem Pal in the house, SHO Raj Kumar said.

When Prem Pal agreed to provide the decoy customer a girl for Rs 2,000, police immediately conducted a raid on the house and arrested both the accused from there, the SHO said, adding two women were also held from the spot.

One more man was arrested from the house, he added.

The police also took into custody the car used for ferrying girls from other towns along with another vehicle which was carrying the registration number of a motorcycle, the police inspector said.

He said the accused used to charge Rs 2,000 to Rs 5,000 from each of their customers and out of this, they used to keep half of the amount with them while giving the rest to the women hired by them.

TAGS

Punjab PoliceSex racketNavi AbadiImmoral Traffic ActKaryam Road

