Shah Rukh Khan to be honoured with 'Crystal Awards' at World Economic Forum on Monday

New Delhi: Bollywood star Shahrukh Khan, Australian actress Cate Blanchett and legendary musician Elton John will be honoured with the annual 'Crystal Awards' at the World Economic Forum on Monday.

"Each of them in their own way has taken action to uphold human dignity. The awards ceremony will take place on the evening of January 22, 2018, launching the annual meeting. It will serve as a marker of the intention of the meeting and as a reminder to us all of our responsibility to act with respect, generosity and compassion," the WEF's official website had stated.

On SRK, it had said, "Shah Rukh Khan is one of Bollywood’s most prominent actors who has been at the forefront of the Indian film and television industry for over 30 years. He is the founder of the non‐profit Meer Foundation, which provides support to female victims of acid attacks and major burn injuries through medical treatment, legal aid, vocational training, rehabilitation and livelihood support. He has also been responsible for the creation of specialized children’s hospital wards and has supported childcare centres with free boarding for children undergoing cancer treatment."

Thank u for this honour. I consider my work with these heroic & beautiful women a great privilege as it imparts dignity & purpose to my life. I hope to spread awareness of the unparalleled heroism of these ladies & reach out to others in order to carry this work to its conclusion https://t.co/i6cEU6go6V — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) January 11, 2018

Over 3,000 world leaders from business, politics, art, academia and civil society will attend the 48th WEF annual meeting over the next five days in the small ski resort town on snow-covered Alps mountains.

WEF chairman Klaus Schwab will declare the summit open on Monday evening with a welcome message on the meeting's theme, 'Creating a Shared Future in a Fractured World'.

PM Narendra Modi will deliver the opening plenary address at the WEF summit on Tuesday. The Indian presence will be the largest ever with over 130 participants.

He will be accompanied by six union ministers - Arun Jaitley, Suresh Prabhu, Piyush Goyal, Dharmendra Pradhan, MJ Akbar and Jitendra Singh.

The CEO delegation, led by apex industry body CII, will include Mukesh Ambani, Gautam Adani, Azim Premji, Rahul Bajaj, N Chandrasekaran, Chanda Kochhar, Uday Kotak and Ajay Singh, among others.

The summit is also being attended by US President Donald Trump, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, French President Emannuel Macron and UK Prime Minister Theresa May, among others.

(With PTI inputs)