Shaheed Diwas 2018: Bhagat Singh was hanged on March 23, 1931 - His memorable quotes

New Delhi: Every year, on March 23, Martyr’s Day or Shaheed Diwas is observed in memory of three freedom fighters who sacrificed their lives for the country.

Bhagat Singh, Rajguru, and Sukhdev were hanged till death on March 23, 1931, in Lahore jail by the colonial British.

Born on September 28, 1907 in Punjab in British India, Bhagat Singh is a well-known freedom fighter who was a revolutionary socialist and played a crucial role during the Indian freedom struggle.

Remembering the Indian freedom fighter on his 87th death anniversary, we bring you some of his famous quotes that continue to inspire the nation.

''They may kill me, but they cannot kill my ideas. They can crush my body, but they will not be able to crush my spirit.''

''If the deaf are to hear the sound has to be very loud''

''Revolution did not necessarily involve sanguinary strife. It was not a cult of bomb and pistol.''

''Any man who stands for progress has to criticize, disbelieve and challenge every item of the old faith. Item by item he has to reason out every nook and corner of the prevailing faith.''

“Bombs and pistols do not make a revolution. The sword of revolution is sharpened on the whetting-stone of ideas”

''by crushing individuals, they cannot kill ideas.''

''Zindgi to apne damm par hi jiyi jati hey..dusro k kandhe par tohh shirf janaje uthaye jate hey.''

''Life is lived on its ownother's shoulders are used only at the time of funeral.''

''Love always elevates the character of man. It never lowers him, provided love be love''

''Merciless criticism and independent thinking are the two necessary traits of revolutionary thinking.''