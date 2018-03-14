Shami ki Hasin ka Saifuddin: Hasin Jahan's ex-husband breaks silence on Mohammad Shami case

KOLKATA: The marital feud between Indian cricketer Mohammed Shami and his wife Hasin Jahan has, of late, sparked a controversy, with the latter's allegations against the Indian pacer leading to his exclusion from the BCCI annual contract.

In the course of the controversy, it has come to light that this is Jahan's second marriage and she was earlier married to Sheikh Saifuddin, a resident of West Bengal's Birbhum district.

In an interview to Zee 24 Ghanta, Saifuddin said he hopes that the couple resolves the dispute and get back together.

Speaking about former marriage with Hasin, Saifuddin said that they tied the know in 2002. They hailed from the same locality in Siuri, Birbhum in West Bengal and got married despite family's disapproval.

In 2000, Saifuddin met Hasin and he has two daughters from her, who were born in 2003 and 2006 respectively.

Problems between them, however, had started by then.

Hasin wanted to continue her education and become self-dependent, but this did not go well as they belonged to an orthodox-middle class family. This led to misunderstandings and they eventually got divorced in 2010.

Initially, as per the court's order, two of their kids used to stay with their mother. However, after she got married to Mohammed Shami in 2014, the daughters went back to their father. They currently live with him in Birbhum.

The elder daughter too reacted to the ongoing controversy involving her mother. She told Zee 24 Ghanta that she too wants the feud to be resolved and wishes that her mother lives a happily married life. Hasin's elder daughter added that she misses her mother and only gets to see her during the holidays.

Shami has been charged under various non-bailable and bailable sections of the IPC, including section 498A, which deals with cruelty to a woman by her husband or his relatives, Section 307 - attempt to murder, Section 323 - punishment for voluntarily causing hurt, Section 376 - rape, Section 506 - criminal intimidation, Section 328 and Section 34.

The fast bowler's wife Hasin Jahan had claimed that Shami was having extra-marital affairs and alleged that he abused her physically and mentally. Reflecting, Shami said, "Past few days have been quite stressful. I have not eaten properly and the cricket practice has also come to a standstill."

He had earlier refuted all the allegations and said that someone was misleading his wife. "I am tired of repeating myself again and again. I want all the allegations against me to be investigated thoroughly," Shami said.

(With inputs from DNA)