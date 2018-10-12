हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shankar IAS Academy

Shankar IAS Academy founder D Shankaran commits suicide

Founder and CEO of Shankar IAS Academy D Shankaran allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday night.

Shankar IAS Academy founder D Shankaran commits suicide

Founder and CEO of Shankar IAS Academy D Shankaran allegedly committed suicide by hanging on Thursday night.

According to reports, Shankaran was found from a ceiling fan at his house in Krishnaswami Avenue, Mylapore, by friends. He was immediately rushed to Government Royapettah Hospital where doctors declared him dead.

The Shankar IAS Academy, an All India Civil Services coaching centre, was founded by Shankaran in 2004 at Anna Nagar.

“We deeply regret to inform the sad demise of our pillar of strength Shankar Sir. He was more than a teacher, he was the institution himself.. He was an inspiration to so many who had the IAS dream. He led everyone of us and to think of the forthcoming days without Sir is indeed very difficult. You will continue to live in all of us,” wrote the academy in a Facebook post.

The 45-year-old professor took his own life reportedly due to personal reasons.

Tags:
Shankar IAS AcademyD Shankaran

Must Watch