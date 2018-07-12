हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor has lost mental balance, send him to Pakistan: BJP leader Subramanian Swamy

Swamy also referring to Tharoor's alleged relationship with a Pakistan-based journalist

by Ravindra Kumar

NEW DELHI: A day after veteran Congress leader Shashi Tharoor sparked a row with controversial statement on India turning into a 'Hindu Pakistan', BJP leader Subramanian Swamy lashed out at the veteran leader calling him mentally unstable.

“Shashi Tharoor's has lost his mental balance,” said Swamy. “He should go to Pakistan. Hindus can't be dictators,” he added

Tharoor on Wednesday had claimed that India will turn into a “Hindu Pakistan” if the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) comes back into power after 2019 Lok Sabha elections. He further said that the saffron party will tear apart the Constitution of India and make their own set of rules. 

“Muslim community is not with Congress any more. Rahul Gandhi must respond to the 'Hindu Pakistan' comment,” added Swamy

“I am surprised that he said 'Hindu Pakistan'. He recently published his book 'Why I Am A Hindu', giving a long explanation on the topic,” said the BJP leader. 

Referring to Tharoor's alleged relationship to Pakistan-based journalist Mehr Tarar, Swamy added, “Secondly, the lady, for who's sake Tharoor caused pain to Sunanda, is Pakistani. If he can keep such relations with Pakistan, then what's wrong (in going to) Pakistan?” 

“Tharoor must have lost his mental balance over the recent chargesheet. The Prime Minister, who's travelling across the world, helping gain a big name for the country, what people will say there? That a Member of Parliament is saying you a Hindu Pakistan. How fatal this would be for our country. Now, Congress says that this is not our party's statement,” said Swamy.

Meanwhile, several BJP leaders, including party spokesperson Sambit Patra, demanded an apology from Congress president Rahul Gandhi for Shashi Tharoor's remarks.

