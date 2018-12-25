हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shashi Tharoor

Shashi Tharoor spreads Christmas cheer, sings 'Silent Night', meets little Santas - Watch

In the photos shared by Shashi Tharoor, he can be seen meeting children who were dressed up as Santa Claus and even participated in the prayers.

THIRUVANANTHAPURAM: All decked up with lights and frills, churches across the country are echoing with prayers and carols on Christmas. Even Congress leader and Thiruvananthapuram MP Shashi Tharoor could not hold himself back in this festive season and recited 'his rendition' of the famous carol 'silent night'. Posting the video from his Twitter handle, Tharoor said 'do listen'. The video was recorded during the Christmas Eve celebrations on 24 December at the Mateer Memorial Church.

He also posted other pictures of him taking part in the celebrations in Thiruvananthapuram. In the photos shared by the Congress leader, he can be seen meeting children who were dressed up as Santa Claus and even participated in the prayers.

Tharoor said that he visited several churches where he met and greeted people. "As I do every year, enjoyed visiting several churches in my constituency on Christmas Eve, from the magnificent St Mary's in the heart of the city to the austere simplicity of this rural CSI church, where I addressed worshippers, evoking love, peace, compassion and solidarity," he wrote on Twitter.

He also attended the midnight mass at St Mary's, Pattom and was invited to cut the Christmas cake by Cardinal Mar Baselios Cleemis. "Deeply touched to receive his blessings before the congregation. He joked that I visit the major churches every Xmas because I like the cake," he tweeted.

"Attended three different Christmas celebrations at churches in rural Amaravila. Spoke of the real message of the birth of the Son ofGod in a manger: our duty today to think of those who have nothing, not even a home. True Xmas spirit: the solidarity that marked the #KeralaFloods," he added.

Churches across the state were seen ringing in the festival with midnight masses and biblical hymns, and were lit up with Christmas trees, lanterns, stars and colourful lights. Several homes, streets, shopping malls and public buildings across the state were also decked up for the fest.

Santa Clauses could also be seen giving away sweets and gifts to children at churches and malls.

