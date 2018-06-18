हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News
CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shatrughan Sinha

Shatrughan Sinha says Kejriwal showing 'statesmanship', asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene

Sinha is at odds with the party leadership ever since he was ignored during the 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

Shatrughan Sinha says Kejriwal showing &#039;statesmanship&#039;, asks Prime Minister Narendra Modi to intervene

NEW DELHI/PATNA: Disgruntled BJP leader Shatrughan Sinha once again embarrassed his party by openly supporting Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in the ongoing tussle between the between AAP and Lieutenant-Governor Anil Baijal.

Taking to Twitter, the actor-turned-polictican wrote, “Our dear friend, dynamic & most talked about Chief Minister of Delhi @ArvindKejriwal has certainly shown statesmanship & has appealed the officers to get back to work. He has moved two steps. Hope the so called strike of the bureaucrats ends now. Jai Hind!”

“After the appeal of @arvindkejriwal, I trust the PM will also intervene and get the strike over. It will be a good step by him for the people of Delhi and democracy at large. A journey of a thousand miles begins with a single step..Jai Hind!,” he wrote in a second tweet.

 

Sinha is at odds with the party leadership ever since he was ignored during the 2015 Bihar Assembly election.

Over the last few months, Singh made a barrage of attacks on current BJP leadership, even firing salvos at Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Last week, in a clear cut show of preferences, Sinha attended the Iftar party at RJD chief Lalu Prasad's residence, instead of the one organized by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar –a BJP ally and Janata Dal (United) chief. Sinha was photographed celebrating with sons Tejashwi and Tej Pratap Yadav saying which party would not like to have Sinha on its side.

Though, he insisted that no political meanings be attached to his presence among my family friends, the event indicated his future political move.

On Sunday, the tug of war between the AAP dispensation and the Lieutenant Governor further complicated after the IAS officers coming out in public alleging that they have been "targeted and victimised" for political gains. Later in the day, Kejriwal tried to salvage the situation by sending out an "assurance of safety" to the officers whom he called part of his families. Delhi minister Satyendar Jain's condition meanwhile deteoriated, as was rushed to hospital and admitted to the ICU.

The AAP-led Delhi government's protest has entered the eight day on Monday.

With agency inputs

Tags:
Shatrughan SinhaAAPArvind KejriwalBJP

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close