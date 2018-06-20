हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Smart Cities Mission

Shillong becomes 100th city to be developed under Smart Cities Mission

Shillong, the capital city of Meghalaya, is the latest to be added to the list of Smart Cities, the ambitious programme launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi two years ago. With this, the number of cities to be developed as smart cities has touched the 100 mark.

Prior to this, the government had selected 99 smart cities, of which nine were added in January 2018 and 30 in June 2017. As many as 20 cities were also selected in January 2016, 13 in May 2016 and 27 in September 2016.

According to a statement released by the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs, with the selection of Shillong, the total proposed investment in the finally selected 100 cities under the Smart Cities Mission would be Rs 2,05,018 crores.

The ministry had kept the slot for the 100th city, Shillong, vacant as it could not submit its proposal on time.

Under the scheme, each city will get Rs 500 crore from the Centre for implementing various projects. An equal amount, on matching basis, will have to be contributed by the state or urban local bodies.

The 100 Smart Cities Mission was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on June 25, 2015.

Under the mission, the selected cities would take up various project, including 'smart' roads, rejuvenation of water bodies, building cycle tracks, walking paths, smart classrooms, skill development centres, upgradation of health facilities and pan-city projects like integrated command control centre.

(With PTI inputs)

