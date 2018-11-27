हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Assembly Elections

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Shirdi

Shirdi Saibaba Trust in Maharashtra faces allegations of ‘saffronisation’

It has been alleged that since new members and new committee took charge of the administration of the holy shrine, colours of almost all signboards were also changed.

Shirdi Saibaba Trust in Maharashtra faces allegations of ‘saffronisation’

A section of locals and some members of the Muslim community have alleged that the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust in Maharashtra is being saffronised. Though similar charges had been levelled earlier as well, but it gained momentum after Om symbol was inscribed on the Sai flag pillar.

It has been alleged that since new members and new committee took charge of the administration of the holy shrine, colours of almost all signboards were also changed.

A letter was recently submitted before the Chief Executive Officer of the Shirdi Saibaba Sansthan Trust in this regard. All the complaints concerning the alleged issue were submitted in the letter.

According to the complainant, the structure and functioning of the holy shrine is being altered and is being designed to represent a religion. It must be noted that the rituals in the Sai temple have always been performed as per Hindu customs.

This comes over a month after the centenary festival of the Shirdi Saibaba Samadhi, which began on October 17 and concluded on October 19. During the three days, the trust had received donations worth Rs 5.97 crore.

The donation counters in the temple received Rs 1.46 crore cash while Rs 1.41 crore was donated through online transactions, debit cards, cheques and demand drafts. In addition to this, devotees also donated gold and silver items worth Rs 28.24 lakh and foreign currencies worth Rs 24.55 lakh.

Apart from these donations, the temple trust earned Rs 78 lakh through paid darshan and online passes and Rs 28.51 lakh through distribution of 'laddoos'.

Nearly three lakh devotees from across the country and abroad visited the shrine during the three-day festival. Saibaba, a widely revered saint, is believed to have taken samadhi in Shirdi on October 15, 1918.

Tags:
ShirdiSaibaba trustShirdi Sai templeSaibaba templeMaharashtra

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close