Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai quits in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejects resignation

After a sustained opposition onslaught in the legislature against Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and Desai, Fadnavis announced a probe into the allegations on Friday.

﻿
IANS| Last Updated: Saturday, August 12, 2017 - 13:53
Shiv Sena minister Subhash Desai quits in Maharashtra, Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis rejects resignation
Pic courtesy: PTI

Mumbai: A day after Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis announced a probe against two cabinet colleagues for alleged corruption, Industries Minister Subhash Desai of ally Shiv Sena tendered his resignation on Saturday but it was rejected.

Desai, 75, among the senior-most Shiv Sena leaders, is a close confidante of party President Uddhav Thackeray. The two met late on Friday night before he decided to quit, official sources said.

After a sustained opposition onslaught in the legislature against Housing Minister Prakash Mehta and Desai, Fadnavis announced a probe into the allegations on Friday.

Desai was accused of flouting norms while allegedly denotifying around 12,000 hectares of MIDC Nashik lands to favour private builders, while Mehta was charged with corruption in slum rehabilitation projects here.

Fadnavis assured an enquiry by Lokayukta M.L. Tahiliyani into the allegations against Mehta and by the Anti-Corruption Bureau against Desai.

"I am ready for any investigation by any department," Desai asserted after offering his resignation.

The opposition had demanded probes by the Enforcement Directorate and a Special Investigation Team against the two, who stoutly refuted the allegations hurled against them.

