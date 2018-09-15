Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana slams Congress, Vijay Mallya's statement on meeting Arun Jaitley

Shiv Sena mouthpiece Saamana on Saturday in its latest editorial slammed liquor baron Vijay Mallya's statement on his meeting with Finance Minister Arun Jaitley before fleeing to London and also laughed at Congress' stand on holding Jaitley an accused for meeting Mallya.

The article called Mallya a liar and drunk and added that such people can't be trusted. It also said that because of Mallya's statement has landed Jaitley in a fix.

On September 12, fugitive Mallya, who is facing money laundering charges in multi-crore fraud case in India, said that he had met with Jaitley to settle matters before he left the country. “I met the finance minister to settle matters before I left. The banks had filed objections to my settlement letters,” Mallya had told reporters outside London's Westminster Magistrates' Court.

Congress leader PL Punia had said that he witnessed Mallya meeting Jaitley in Parliament during 2016 Budget session. He added the meeting appeared to be of formal nature and lasted 15-20 minutes.

Interestingly, Mallya, who was a Member of Parliament, is allowed to move anywhere within the premises of the Parliament.

The editorial piece scoffed at Punia's remark. It further said it was an act of pulling each others leg in a bid to preapre ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha elections.