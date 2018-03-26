Shocking: Journalist investigating sand mafia menace killed in MP road accident

New Delhi: A 35-year-old investigative journalist who was probing possible links between the sand mafia and police officials was run over by a dumper in Madhya Pradesh's Bhind on Monday morning.

Sandeep Sharma, a journalist with a national news channel, was on a motorcycle when a dumpster behind him suddenly veered to the left - crushing Sharma instantly. Video footage of the incident raises suspicion that Sharma may in fact have been murdered as the manner in which the dumpster swayed appears suspicious.

#WATCH:Chilling CCTV footage of moment when Journalist Sandeep Sharma was run over by a truck in Bhind. He had been reporting on the sand mafia and had earlier complained to Police about threat to his life. #MadhyaPradesh pic.twitter.com/LZxNuTLyap — ANI (@ANI) March 26, 2018

What also could give credence to the possibility that Sharma was deliberately murdered is that the journalist had previously complained to the police that his life was under threat because of his investigations.

Ironically, local media reports say the incident took place a short distance away from a police station and that cops immediately reached the spot, cordoned off the area and took Sharma to the hospital. Unfortunately, the journalist was declared brought dead.