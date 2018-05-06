Shopian encounter over, five terrorists killed, 2 security personnel injured

The security forces on Sunday killed at least five terrorists in an encounter, which went on for almost six hours, in Shopian area of Jammu and Kashmir. Confirming that the encounter was over, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Shesh Paul Vaid tweeted that the body of all five terrorists had been recovered.

He tweeted, "Encounter concluded at Badigam Zainpora Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered. Well done boys - Army/ CRPF/J&K Police."

Encounter concluded at Badigam Zainpora Shopian, 5 bodies of terrorists recovered. Well done boys - Army/ CRPF/J&K Police. — Shesh Paul Vaid (@spvaid) May 6, 2018

The terrorists were killed in a joint operation by personnel of Indian Army, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) and J&K Police. At least two security personnel suffered injuries during the gunbattle.

The encounter broke out as troops of Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), Jammu and Kashmir Police and Rashtriya Rifles were carrying out combing and search operation in the area. They got a tip-off about terrorists being holed up in a house in Badigam Imam Sahib locality of Shopian.

"The search operation turned into an encounter after the hiding militants fired upon the forces, which was retaliated," a police official had said.

#WATCH Security forces appeal to terrorists to surrender during an going encounter in Shopian's Badigam. (Earlier visuals) #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/FdKUAsEHMl — ANI (@ANI) May 6, 2018

Locals resorted to stone pelting to prevent the security forces from carrying out the operation. But additional CRPF forces were rushed to the spot immediately to tackle any law and order situation.

Shopian Senior Superintendent of Police Shailendra Mishra used public address system to offer the terrorists an option to surrender. However, the terrorists did not stop fir and responded with bullets, injuring an Army jawan and a policeman.

Authorities believe that a Kashmir University assistant professor-turned-terrorist was among the terrorists holed up inside the house. He was reportedly accompanied by top Hizbul Mujahideen commanders, including Saddam Paddar.