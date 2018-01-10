Should politicians remain lawyers? Bar Council issues notice to lawmakers

NEW DELHI: The Bar Council on Wednesday issued notices to various politicians who have been practicing as lawyers while serving as Members of Parliament, Members of Legislative Assembly and as corporators. The council has sought replies from lawmakers on whether they should be debarred from practice while they are serving as legislators.

The lawyer-politicians have been asked to file their replies in a week. The final hearing in the case will be held on January 22.

A three-member expert committee which will take a decision on the matter has reportedly issued notices to over 500 lawyers who are MPs, MLAs and MLCs. The notices were issued so that if the decision taken is not in their favour, they do not claim that there has been a violation.

Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and advocate Ashwini Upadhyay had earlier written to Chief Justice of India and Bar Council of India Chairman requesting them to debar MLAs and MPs from practising law.

Citing an earlier judgement as reference, he had tweeted: "As per the SC Judgement dated 8.4.1996 & BCI Rule 49, a full-time salaried employee of any person, firm, corporation or government can't practice as an Advocate before any Court. Submitted my representation to the CJI & BCI Chairman to debar MLAs & MPs from practicing as Advocate."