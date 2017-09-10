close
This ad will auto close in 10 seconds
  • ios
  • Android
  • Facebook
  • GooglePlus
  • Twitter
  • Youtube
  • RSS
Essel Group 90 years
LIVE TV
»

SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after Feb 2018: Centre

The Centre has issued a notice, stating that all the SIM cards have to be linked to Aadhaar before February 2018 to avoid deactivation of the phone numbers.

﻿
ANI| Last Updated: Sunday, September 10, 2017 - 07:48
SIM cards not linked to Aadhaar will be deactivated after Feb 2018: Centre
Representational Image

New Delhi: The Centre has issued a notice, stating that all the SIM cards have to be linked to Aadhaar before February 2018 to avoid deactivation of the phone numbers.

The order was passed yesterday by the Supreme Court after hearing the Lok Niti Foundation case regarding linking of Aadhaar card and SIM cards.

The Centre added that this is being done to prevent criminals, fraudsters, and terrorists from using SIMs in the name of ordinary citizens.

The Centre has also directed the telecom companies to inform their subscribers about the linking of cell phones to Aadhaar through emails, text messages or advertisements.

A bench comprising of former Chief Justice J S Khehar and Justice N V Ramana said the verification of existing pre-paid mobile users, running into crores, be done within one year.

Lok Niti Foundation had sought the intervention of India's top court to underline the unauthorised use of SIM cards in mobile phones.

TAGS

CentreSIM cardsSIMAadharAadhar cardUIDAISupreme CourtJ S Khehar

From Zee News

J&amp;K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arrested with weapons
India

J&K: Terrorist killed in Shopian encounter, another arr...

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win all four posts of central panel
India

JNU Student Union Election: United Left defeat ABVP, win al...

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises; accused arrested
India

Delhi: Five-year-old raped by peon inside school premises;...

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die
AmericasWorld

Deadly quake, hurricane a one-two punch for Mexico; 66 die

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 16 days
Jammu and KashmirIndia

Sealdah Express coach derails in Jammu, 7th derailment in 1...

AmericasWorld

After Irma, Saint-Martin, Saint Barthelemy brace for Jose

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed
AmericasWorld

Irma pummels Cuba as Florida hunkers for a hit; 25 killed

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on Day 1 of J&amp;K visit
India

Rajnath Singh meets 20 delegations, reviews work on PMDP on...

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspended; Gurugram Police to conclude probe in a week
Haryana

Ryan International School student murder: Principal suspend...

0 Comment - Join the Discussions

trending

photo gallery

video

DNA EXCLUSIVES

Childhood under siege: DNA looks at rising instances of sexual crimes against children across the nation

Gauri Lankesh: Left of centre, but heart in the right place

The sinking city: Waterlogged streets bring to the fore flaws in Mumbai city’s planning

DNA Edit | Back on track? Will Piysh Goyal prove to be effective?

The seamy side of Sarahah