Sitharaman, an excellent choice for Defense Minister: PK Sehgal

New Delhi: Defense Expert P.K. Sehgal has labeled the appointment of Nirmala Sitharaman as Defence Minister as an "excellent" choice in the cabinet reshuffle.

"I think it is an excellent choice. She is focused, committed, hard working leader," he said while speaking to ANI.

He added that Sitharaman will prove to be an excellent defense minister and believes that she has established herself as a persevering leader.

He also pointed to the lack of responsibility undertaken by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government.

He said, "If you look at Modi's regime, half the time we had a temporary defense minister, with the result that critical decisions have been kept pending. Chief of defense staff has still not been approved."

Sehgal also pointed to the lack of preparedness of the defense ministry under Modi's reign.

"Ministry of Defense should be prepared to face a World War like situation as against the small ones like Pakistan and China. The distrust between the bureaucracy and armed forces could be fatal for the years ahead," he said.

Earlier in the day, Sitharaman was appointed as the Defence Minister as the second woman to do so after late Indira Gandhi, and the first one to take independent charge.

Sitharaman will take over the post from Jaitley on September 6, who will retain his position as the Finance Minister.

The 58-year-old has previously served as a Minister of State for Finance and Corporate Affairs.

An alumnus of the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU), Sitharaman joined the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) in 2006 as its national spokesperson, and Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ministry in 2014.

Sitharaman represents Karnataka in the Rajya Sabha. (