Kolkata

Six pieces of ivory seized in West Bengal, two held

This is the third such seizure by DRI this year in north Bengal and Assam regions.

Image Courtesy: Twitter/@ANI

KOLKATA: The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) arrested two people and seized six pieces of ivory weighing over 9 kg near a bus stand in Siliguri, officials said on Thursday.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI sleuths intercepted two people near the bus stand and seized the ivory from their possession on Wednesday evening, a DRI statement said.

The two were reportedly waiting to deliver the animal parts to a prospective buyer from West Bengal.

The suspects' interrogation revealed that they had smuggled the ivory from Nepal. They have been arrested under the Customs Act.

"A preliminary analysis of the seizure indicates that the elephants had been recently killed by poachers," the DRI statement added, 

This is the third such seizure by DRI this year in north Bengal and Assam regions.

The DRI had seized over 12 kg of ivory at Siliguri on February 15 and around 6 kg in Guwahati on May 26.

"There is an urgent need to step up the fight against wildlife crime, which has an environmental, social and economic impact. A concerted effort is needed by law enforcement agencies," the DRI said.

 

