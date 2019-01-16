हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Shimla

Slight improvement in minimum temperatures in Himachal Pradesh

The minimum temperature in Kalpa, another tribal district of Kinnaur, was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius.

Shimla: Himachal Pradesh has witnessed slight improvement in minimum temperatures in most parts of the state Wednesday, the Meteorological department said.

However, Keylong, the administrative centre of the tribal district of Lahaul and Spiti continued to be the coldest place in the state at minus 7 degrees Celsius, a notch above than Tuesday, Shimla MeT centre Director Manmohan Singh said.

The minimum temperature in Kalpa, another tribal district of Kinnaur, was minus 2.6 degrees Celsius, he added. The minimum temperature in Palampur was 5 degrees Celsius, against Tuesday's two degrees while it was 5.2 in Chamba, 5.5 in Kufri, 6.2 in Dalhousie and 7 degrees Celsius in state capital Shimla, a rise of 3 degrees, he added.

The minimum temperature in Shimla was 4 degrees Celsius on Tuesday.

