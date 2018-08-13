Somnath Chatterjee dead: PM Modi, President Kovind, Rahul Gandhi express grief

New Delhi: Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee died on Monday at 89 following a cardiac arrest. Chatterjee, who was admitted in a Kolkata-based private hospital on August 10, breathed his last at 8.15 am.

Chatterjee, 89, was suffering from a kidney-related ailment. He was moved to the hospital on Tuesday. A 12-member team of doctors was keeping a constant watch on the veteran politician.

Last month, Chatterjee had suffered a haemorrhagic stroke.

Political leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, President Ram Nath Kovind, Vice President Venkaiah Naidu and Congress chief Rahul Gandhi expressed grief about the saddening incident.

"Former MP and Speaker Shri #SomnathChatterjee was a stalwart of Indian politics. He made our Parliamentary democracy richer and was a strong voice for well-being of the poor and vulnerable. Anguished by his demise. My thoughts are with his family and supporters," tweeted PM Modi.

President Kovind said, "Sorry to hear of the passing away of Shri #SomnathChatterjee, former Lok Sabha Speaker and a veteran parliamentarian who had a forceful presence in the House. A loss for public life in Bengal and India. My condolences to his family and innumerable well-wishers."

"Saddened by the demise of former LS Speaker, Shri #SomnathChatterjee. He was an outstanding Parliamentarian, who was elected to LS 10 times. He was always affable and highlighted people's problems. He firmly stood by the principles he believed in," VP Naidu said.

Taking to Twitter Rahul Gandhi said, "I mourn the passing away of Shri Somnath Chatterjee, 10 term MP and former Speaker of the Lok Sabha. He was an institution. Greatly respected and admired by all parliamentarians, across party lines. My condolences to his family at this time of grief."

Chatterjee was a 10-time Lok Sabha MP and was a central committee member of the CPI(M). He had stepped into the world of politics in 1968.

He served as the Speaker of the Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009.

The veteran leader was expelled from the CPI(M) in 2008 for refusing to resign as the Speaker after his party withdrew support to the UPA-I government.

(With inputs from PTI)