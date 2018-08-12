हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Somnath Chatterjee

Somnath Chatterjee's condition critical, on ventilator support

Former Lok Sabha Speaker Somnath Chatterjee was admitted to hospital in Kolkata on August 10 following kidney ailments. 

Somnath Chatterjee&#039;s condition critical, on ventilator support
Image Courtesy: ANI

He is currently on ventilator support and his condition is declared as critical, news agency ANI reported. 

Chatterjee's was earlier in June admitted to the hospital after he suffered a hemorrhagic stroke. He was released from the hospital but re-admitted on Saturday. 

89-year-old Chatterjee had been associated with the Communist Party of India (Marxist) and served as the speaker of Lok Sabha from 2004 to 2009 during the UPA rule. 

Elected as Member of Parliament (MP) ten times, Chatterjee is also one of the longest-serving parliamentarians. He was first elected in 1971 as an independent candidate after which he joined CPI-M.

