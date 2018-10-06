हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Lucknow jeweller

Son of abducted Lucknow jeweller writes to PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj urging impartial probe

Kishorilal, a 65-year-old jeweller, was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop. He was taken to Nepal and is currently under police custody.

Son of abducted Lucknow jeweller writes to PM Narendra Modi, Rajnath Singh, Sushma Swaraj urging impartial probe

The son of abducted Lucknow jeweller Kishorilal Soni, Vikas Soni has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Rajnath Singh and External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj urging for an impartial probe by higher officials in the case.

Kishorilal, a 65-year-old jeweller, was abducted on September 28 from Lucknow while he was returning from his shop. He was taken to Nepal and is currently under police custody.

After a CCTV footage of the incident, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Lucknow confirmed the news and said that a case was registered on September 28 under section 364 of IPC (Kidnapping or abducting in order to murder) in Madiyava Police Station. 

The victim's family received calls from Nepal stating that he was being placed under police custody.

Informing more about the case, the SSP said that in 2004, his daughter was married in Nepal and same year there was a theft reported at Nepal's Newdeep Jewellers.

The Nepal Police said that the man has been taken into custody in connection with the case. 

The SSP confirmed that Nepal Embassy has been contacted for the same and a detailed investigation is underway.

Tags:
Lucknow jewellerLucknow jeweller abductedLucknow jeweller Nepal

Must Watch

By continuing to use the site, you agree to the use of cookies. You can find out more by clicking this link

Close